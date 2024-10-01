ALLEGRI allo United? Piace a SIR ALEX FERGUSON: ore decisive per Ten Hag e nel futuro… (Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) Massimiliano ALLEGRI sulla panchina del Manchester United? Il tecnico è sponsorizzato da Sir ALEX FERGUSON ALLEGRI potrebbe essere il prossimo allenatore del Manchester United. L’indiscrezione riportata da Gazzetta.it parla di un Ten Hag a serio rischio esonero: le prossime due sfide in trasferta con Porto e Aston Villa saranno decisive. Sul tecnico ex Juve ciLeggi tutta la notizia su calcionews24
- Manchester United, Ten Hag a rischio esonero. E sir Alex Ferguson sponsorizza Allegri - In lista anche l’ex Bayern Monaco Thomas Tuchel. Nel corso delle ultime ore, i giornali inglesi hanno già dato spazio a possibili nomi, in attesa di mettere nel mirino Simone Inzaghi per la prossima stagione. sportface
- Manchester United, Ferguson sponsorizza Allegri: Ten Hag sempre più a rischio - La panchina di Erik ten Hag scotta e in casa Manchester United si fa sempre più forte una candidatura: quella di Massimiliano Allegri. Sono or... calciomercato
- Manchester United, Inzaghi o Allegri per il dopo Ten Hag? - Inzaghi, inoltre, è stato anche l’artefice principale della cavalcata dell’Inter in Champions League nella stagione 2022-23, terminata soltanto in finale contro il Manchester City. Anche il livornese, infatti, risulta essere un profilo monitorato dalla dirigenza dei Red devils, e il suo approdo ... sport.quotidiano
- Man Utd ‘in danger’ of ‘£10m penalty’ as INEOS ‘face fresh PSR challenge’ amid CL factor - According to reports, Manchester United 'face fresh Profit and Sustainability (PSR) rules challenges' if they miss out on next season's Champions League. - football365
- Sir Alex recommends Allegri to Manchester United as Ten Hag heir - According to reports in Italy, Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson has suggested Max Allegri would be ideal to replace struggling Erik ten Hag. - football-italia
- Ferguson backing candidate for Manchester United job – Directors working behind scenes - With Erik ten Hag apparently having two games left to save his Manchester United job, and then presumably going through the same process soon if he manages to survive this time, there’s hats being ... - sportwitness.co.uk
Video ALLEGRI alloVideo ALLEGRI allo