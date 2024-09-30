Yoga & brunch a Impruneta (Di lunedì 30 settembre 2024) Dopo il grande successo, tra eventi pop.up e privati, torna Yoga brunch CLUB? Evento esclusivo · 2 posti rimanenti? Domenica 27 ottobre ore 10.00 ImprunetaPRATICA YogaCi dedicheremo a diverse pratiche adatte per ogni livello in cui i principianti sono benvenuti: tra meditazioneLeggi tutta la notizia su firenzetoday
- Calendar: September 27-October 3 - “Center Aging Monthly Luncheon with Yoga and Bingo!” will be at 12 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. Lunch will be held in the climate-controlled atrium at the Reeves Center. Bingo will be ... - washingtonblade
- Need a Fall Getaway? Join the Grounded Bliss Yoga Retreat! - Rejuvenate Your Mind and Body This Fall with an Unforgettable Yoga Retreat Experience! By Aubrey Hale SVI Media As the vibrant hues of autumn begin to blanket the mountains and hills, there’s no ... - svinews
- HECK! to stage Brunch and Pilates event this weekend - Promising a feel-good flow pilates class, delicious nutritionist-approved brunch and energising skin glow smoothie, the family food firm’s Brunch & Pilates morning takes place at HECK! HQ in Bedale ... - yorkpress.co.uk
Video Yoga &Video Yoga &