Presence il Teaser Trailer ci mostra l’horror di Steven Soderbergh

Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovie

(Di lunedì 30 settembre 2024) Il nuovodi, il thriller horror diretto da, è stato rilasciato e promette un’esperienza inquietante e piena di tensione. Il film, in uscita nelle sale statunitensi a gennaio 2025, ha come protagoniste Lucy Liu e Julia Fox. La storia segue una famiglia che si trasferisce in una casa nuova, ma