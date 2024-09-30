Playoff amari: sogno scudetto sfumato (Di lunedì 30 settembre 2024) Nata nel 2012 dalle ceneri dell'Unione Pallavolo Scandicci, la Savino Del Bene, in appena 12 anni, ha compiuto una vera e propria scalata dalla B1 ai vertici della massima divisione italiana. Dopo 2 quarti di finale e 5 semifinali consecutive ai Playoff scudetto - ad eccezione del campionato interrotto per la pandemia di Covid nel 2020 - nella scorsa stagione le ragazze di Massimo Barbolini, che in estate ha scelto il ruolo di vice Velasco con la Nazionale azzurra oro alle Olimpiadi di Parigi, hanno a lungo accarezzato il sogno di vincere uno storico titolo. Trascinate da una strepitosa Ekaterina Antropova, autrice di 700 punti, dopo il secondo posto nella regular season, hanno eliminato in sequenza Megavolley e Pro Victoria e spaventando l'Imoco, sconfitta in gara 1 in trasferta.Leggi tutta la notizia su lanazione
- Why Amari Cooper Trade Rumors Will Not Go Away Following Browns 20-16 Loss to Raiders - The Cleveland Browns ' 20-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders has dropped them to 1-3 on the year. While things can still turn around, rumors surrounding the future of star receiver Amari Cooper will ... - athlonsports
- Raiders hold off Browns to win 20-16 behind defense and newfound running game - The Raiders entered their matchup against the Browns with the NFL's worst running game and without star players Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams. - startribune
- ‘No one wants to be where we are’: Browns speak following loss in Vegas - Cleveland drove to the Raiders 9-yard line with the chance to walk out with the victory, but Charles Snowden sacked Deshaun Watson on fourth down with 35 seconds left. - sports.yahoo
Video Playoff amariVideo Playoff amari