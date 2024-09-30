Playoff amari | sogno scudetto sfumato

Leggi tutta la notizia su lanazione

(Di lunedì 30 settembre 2024) Nata nel 2012 dalle ceneri dell'Unione Pallavolo Scandicci, la Savino Del Bene, in appena 12 anni, ha compiuto una vera e propria scalata dalla B1 ai vertici della massima divisione italiana. Dopo 2 quarti di finale e 5 semifinali consecutive ai- ad eccezione del campionato interrotto per la pandemia di Covid nel 2020 - nella scorsa stagione le ragazze di Massimo Barbolini, che in estate ha scelto il ruolo di vice Velasco con la Nazionale azzurra oro alle Olimpiadi di Parigi, hanno a lungo accarezzato ildi vincere uno storico titolo. Trascinate da una strepitosa Ekaterina Antropova, autrice di 700 punti, dopo il secondo posto nella regular season, hanno eliminato in sequenza Megavolley e Pro Victoria e spaventando l'Imoco, sconfitta in gara 1 in trasferta.