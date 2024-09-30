Newcastle-AFC Wimbledon (EFL Cup, 01-10-2024 ore 20:45 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di lunedì 30 settembre 2024) Newcastle e AFC Wimbledon si giocano un posto negli ottavi di finale di EFL Cup contro il Chelsea. In origine questa partita si sarebbe dovuta disputare a Plough Lane ma è stata posticipata per forti allagamenti nel sud di Londra che hanno danneggiato il campo. I Dons militano in League Two, la quarta serie inglese, InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi tutta la notizia su infobetting
