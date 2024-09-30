Fonte : fanpage di 30 set 2024

Morto Kris Kristofferson addio alla stella del country l’addio di Barbra Streisand

Morto Kris Kristofferson, addio alla stella del country, l’addio di Barbra Streisand (Di lunedì 30 settembre 2024) Kris Kristofferson si è spento all’età di 88 anni. Attore e cantante, il re del country ha influenzato l’ambiente con brani come Me and Bobby McGee e recitato in A Star Is Born con Barbra Streisand.
Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpage
Morto Kris
Notizie da altre fonti che parlano di Kristofferson
  • È morto Kris Kristofferson, leggenda della musica country e interprete del film “È nata una stella” - La notizia del decesso, avvenuto nell’abitazione dell’uomo a Maui, alle Hawaii, è stata confermata a Variety dalla famiglia: “È con il cuore pesante che condividiamo la notizia che nostro marito/padre/nonno, Kris Kristofferson, è morto serenamente sabato 28 settembre a casa. tpi
  • Kris Kristofferson è morto: una carriera tra musica country e cinema - Nel comunicato della famiglia si legge: “Siamo tutti così fortunati per il tempo trascorso con lui. Nel 1985 è stato inserito nel prestigioso Songwriters Hall of Fame, ed è entrato nella Country Music Hall of Fame nel 2004; Nel 2014 ha ottenuto il Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. universalmovies
  • Kris Kristofferson: morto a 88 anni l’icona della musica country e attore di A Star Is Born - Kris Kristofferson: morto a 88 anni l’icona della musica country e attore di A Star Is Born Kris Kristofferson, cantante e attore icona della musica country, è morto all’età di 88 anni, come ha confermato la sua famiglia domenica sera. cinefilos
  • Addio a Kris Kristofferson, attore e leggenda del country - Scomparso a 88 anni, ha scritto classici come “Sunday Mornin‘ Comin’ Down”, “Help Me Make It Through the Night”, “For the Good Times” e “Me and Bobby McGee” Kris Kristofferson, superstar della musica ... - billboard

  • Kris Kristofferson Dead at 88 - Outlaw country legend and Hollywood actor Kris Kristofferson has died, according to a statement from his family. - ourculturemag

  • Kris Kristofferson’s third wife Lisa Meyers fought to uncover his Lyme disease after series of misdiagnoses - Throughout their life, Lisa Meyers played a crucial role in Kris Kristofferson's health, particularly when he was misdiagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Fibromyalgia ... - news.meaww

Video di Tendenza
Video Morto Kris
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.