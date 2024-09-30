Morto Kris Kristofferson, addio alla stella del country, l’addio di Barbra Streisand (Di lunedì 30 settembre 2024) Kris Kristofferson si è spento all’età di 88 anni. Attore e cantante, il re del country ha influenzato l’ambiente con brani come Me and Bobby McGee e recitato in A Star Is Born con Barbra Streisand. Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpage
- È morto Kris Kristofferson, leggenda della musica country e interprete del film “È nata una stella” - La notizia del decesso, avvenuto nell’abitazione dell’uomo a Maui, alle Hawaii, è stata confermata a Variety dalla famiglia: “È con il cuore pesante che condividiamo la notizia che nostro marito/padre/nonno, Kris Kristofferson, è morto serenamente sabato 28 settembre a casa. tpi
- Kris Kristofferson è morto: una carriera tra musica country e cinema - Nel comunicato della famiglia si legge: “Siamo tutti così fortunati per il tempo trascorso con lui. Nel 1985 è stato inserito nel prestigioso Songwriters Hall of Fame, ed è entrato nella Country Music Hall of Fame nel 2004; Nel 2014 ha ottenuto il Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. universalmovies
- Kris Kristofferson: morto a 88 anni l’icona della musica country e attore di A Star Is Born - Kris Kristofferson: morto a 88 anni l’icona della musica country e attore di A Star Is Born Kris Kristofferson, cantante e attore icona della musica country, è morto all’età di 88 anni, come ha confermato la sua famiglia domenica sera. cinefilos
- Addio a Kris Kristofferson, attore e leggenda del country - Scomparso a 88 anni, ha scritto classici come “Sunday Mornin‘ Comin’ Down”, “Help Me Make It Through the Night”, “For the Good Times” e “Me and Bobby McGee” Kris Kristofferson, superstar della musica ... - billboard
- Kris Kristofferson Dead at 88 - Outlaw country legend and Hollywood actor Kris Kristofferson has died, according to a statement from his family. - ourculturemag
- Kris Kristofferson’s third wife Lisa Meyers fought to uncover his Lyme disease after series of misdiagnoses - Throughout their life, Lisa Meyers played a crucial role in Kris Kristofferson's health, particularly when he was misdiagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Fibromyalgia ... - news.meaww
