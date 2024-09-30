La patch 7.1 Crossroads di Final Fantasy XIV ha una data d’uscita (Di lunedì 30 settembre 2024) Oggi Square Enix ha svelato la prima grande patch per Final Fantasy XIV dopo l’uscita della sua quinta espansione, Dawntrail. I dettagli della patch 7.1, intitolata “Crossroads“, sono stati annunciati durante l’ultima Letter from the Producer LIVE trasmessa al Tokyo Game Show 2024. Nel corso della trasmissione, il produttore e direttore Naoki Yoshida ha parlato di una serie di aggiunte incluse nella patch 7.1, tra cui la continuazione della storia principale, la prima parte della serie di raid dell’alleanza crossover con Final Fantasy XI, nuove missioni Allied Society e molto altro. La patch introdurrà l’attesissimo raid dell’alleanza crossover con il primo MMORPG di Square Enix, Final Fantasy XI.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool
