WWE: Sud America in festa, RAW e SmackDown gratis sui canali YouTube di WWE Español (Di domenica 29 settembre 2024) Stando a quanto riportato dal canale ufficiale della WWE SudAmericano (profilo X) ovvero WWE Español, RAW e SmackDown andranno in onda in via del tutto gratuita sul loro canale YouTube a partire dal 4 ottobre. Ovviamente tale programmazione vale solo per la loro nazione/regione televisiva, qui in Italia non sarà possibile accedere ai video. Así es amigos a partir del próximo 4 de Octubre, #WWERaw y #SmackDown serán trasmitidos a través de nuestro Canal Oficial de YouTube: WWE Español para Latinoamérica. México a través de Fox Sportspic.twitter.com/cDO0Tw3U0N— WWE Español (@wweespanol) September 28, 2024 Dettagli dell’annuncio Durante l’ultima puntata di SmackDown, i commentatori in spagnolo della WWE, Marcelo Rodríguez e Jerry Soto, hanno confermato questa notizia entusiasmante per i fan latinoAmericani.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©
- “The reason why I got into wrestling” - WWE Star Tiffany Stratton Opens Up About Her Inspiration - Charlotte Flair’s absence from WWE SmackDown has been felt in the women’s division. Rising star Tiffany Stratton, inspired by Flair, named her as a dream opponent. Stratton’s popularity soared after ... - msn
- Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton Official For Next Friday's WWE SmackDown - Naomi and Tiffany Stratton will, in fact, meet on the October 4 episode of WWE SmackDown. - fightful
- Reports: AEW’s Lucha Brothers' WWE Debut Postponed - The Lucha Brothers' transition from AEW to WWE is postponed due to extended contracts linked to injuries. Despite attractive offers from WWE, Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix will remain with AEW for a ... - msn
Video WWE SudVideo WWE Sud