Usa, uragano Helene devastante: in North Carolina strade distrutte e allagamenti (Di domenica 29 settembre 2024) Sono almeno 64 i morti causati dalla marcia mortale di Helene nel sud est degli Stati Uniti. L’uragano ha provocato vittime in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina e Virginia e ha causato distruzioni per miliardi di dollari. Più di tre milioni di persone sono senza energia elettrica e molte altre hanno perso la casa. Helene si è abbattuto nella regione del Big Bend della Florida come uragano di categoria 4 nella tarda serata di giovedì, con venti a 140 miglia orarie (225 km/h). Nelle immagini la devastazione in North Carolina con allagamenti e strade distrutte.Leggi tutta la notizia su lapresse
