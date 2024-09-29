Rob Van Dam | Sono sorpreso dalle dichiarazioni di Steve Austin riguardo la CTE

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di domenica 29 settembre 2024) Il tanto atteso documentario su Mr. McMahon è stato finalmente rilasciato su Netflix e ha creato molte polemiche, ma non tutte provenivano da Vince McMahon.ha ricevuto critiche per le sue opinioni sulla CTE (Encefalopatia Traumatica Cronica). Alla luce di queste critiche,ha ora condiviso i suoi pensieri sull’argomento. Durante la nuova docuserie su Mr. McMahon su Netflix, il sesto episodio discute la CTE nel wrestling, in particolare in relazione al caso di omicidio-suicidio di Chris Benoit.ha parlato di un infortunio che ha subito durante il suo match con Owen Hart a SummerSlam 1997, dicendo che ha avuto una commozione cerebrale. Ha menzionato che non ricorda di aver avuto molte commozioni cerebrali nella sua carriera di wrestler.