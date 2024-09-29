Rob Van Dam: “Sono sorpreso dalle dichiarazioni di Steve Austin riguardo la CTE” (Di domenica 29 settembre 2024) Il tanto atteso documentario su Mr. McMahon è stato finalmente rilasciato su Netflix e ha creato molte polemiche, ma non tutte provenivano da Vince McMahon. Steve Austin ha ricevuto critiche per le sue opinioni sulla CTE (Encefalopatia Traumatica Cronica). Alla luce di queste critiche, Steve Austin ha ora condiviso i suoi pensieri sull’argomento. Durante la nuova docuserie su Mr. McMahon su Netflix, il sesto episodio discute la CTE nel wrestling, in particolare in relazione al caso di omicidio-suicidio di Chris Benoit. Austin ha parlato di un infortunio che ha subito durante il suo match con Owen Hart a SummerSlam 1997, dicendo che ha avuto una commozione cerebrale. Ha menzionato che non ricorda di aver avuto molte commozioni cerebrali nella sua carriera di wrestler.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
