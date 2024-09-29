Nobody Wants This con Kristen Bell debutta con un punteggio quasi perfetto su Rotten Tomatoes (Di domenica 29 settembre 2024) Nobody Wants This con Kristen Bell debutta con un punteggio quasi perfetto su Rotten Tomatoes Nobody Wants This, la nuova commedia romantica di Netflix con Kristen Bell e Adam Brody, ha ottenuto un ottimo risultato su Rotten Tomatoes. Creata da Erin Foster, basandosi in parte sulle proprie esperienze di innamoramento del marito, la serie di 10 episodi è incentrata sull’improbabile storia d’amore che si forma tra la podcaster agnostica e di successo Joanne (Bell) e il rabbino anticonformista Noah (Brody) dopo il loro incontro a una cena. La Bell è anche produttrice esecutiva della commedia romantica, che ha debuttato di recente su Netflix. Nobody Wants This ha debuttato con numeri impressionanti su Rotten Tomatoes, ottenendo un punteggio quasi perfetto, pari a 7/10 e una valutazione complessiva del 95%.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie da altre fonti su Wants This
- ‘Nobody’ is perfect is new Netflix series - In the Netflix series “Nobody Wants This,” Adam Brody’s Noah is meeting his girlfriend’s (played by Kristen Bell) parents. - pressenterpriseonline
