La "shadow unit" 910 e Talal Hamiyah: ecco lo squadrone di Hezbollah pronto a vendicare Nasrallah (Di domenica 29 settembre 2024) L'unità 910 di Hezbollah sarebbe pronta a colpire obiettivi ebraici e israeliani in tutto il mondo come ritorsione per la decapitazione dei vertici del Partito di DioLeggi tutta la notizia su ilgiornale
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilgiornale©
- La "shadow unit" 910 e Talal Hamiyah: ecco lo squadrone di Hezbollah pronto a vendicare Nasrallah - L'unità 910 di Hezbollah sarebbe pronta a colpire obiettivi ebraici e israeliani in tutto il mondo come ritorsione per la decapitazione dei vertici del Partito di Dio ... - ilgiornale
- How an Iranian spy’s intel uncovered Hezbollah leader’s location just before Israel’s strategic airstrike - Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was killed in a recent Israeli airstrike in Beirut, following intelligence from an Iranian informant. This marks a significant moment in the ongoing conflict, ... - msn
- What might come next as Hezbollah reels from Nasrallah’s killing and Israel mulls a Lebanon ground incursion? - The last 48 hours in the Middle East – in which Israel killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and continued to bombard the Iran-backed group across Lebanon – have once more ratcheted fears that this ... - aol
- Politics latest: Tory leadership candidates facing questions on Sky News - Badenoch will 'not let people punch' her - As the Conservative Party's first annual conference in opposition since 2009 gets under way in Birmingham, we are speaking to all four candidates vying for the leadership. Watch live on Sky News and ... - news.sky
Video shadow unitVideo shadow unit