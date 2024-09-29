Il trailer di Ballerina ci mostra come il mondo di John Wick sia ampissimo (Di domenica 29 settembre 2024) È tempo di immergersi di nuovo nel mondo killer di John Wick. Dopo quattro film duri e amatissimi con Keanu Reeves, il testimone passa ad Ana de Armas per il film spin-off Ballerina. La storia della Ballerina è stata anticipata in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum e la prossima estate quell’anticipazione diventerà realtà. Mercoledì, la Lionsgate ha annunciato l’arrivo del primissimo trailer di Ballerina , con il filmato che dovrebbe debuttare online giovedì. Fortunatamente, giovedì è arrivato e abbiamo il nostro primo sguardo all’attesissimo spin-off di John Wick. Potete vederlo qui sotto. Ana de Armas è la protagonista di Ballerina nel ruolo di Rooney, una Ballerina-assassina che dà la caccia alle persone che hanno assassinato la sua famiglia.Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine
