Highlights e gol Manchester United-Tottenham 0-3: Premier League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) (Di domenica 29 settembre 2024) Gli Highlights e le azioni salienti di Manchester United-Tottenham 0-3, match della sesta giornata di Premier League. Al 3? è Johnson a firmare l’1-0 su assist di Van de Ven. Al 41? Bruno Fernandes entra in modo duro su Maddison e riceve il rosso diretto. La partita dello United finisce qui. Al 47? Kulusevski sfrutta un contropiede e batte Onana. Al 76? c’è spazio anche per il 3-0 di Solanke sugli sviluppi di un corner. VIDEO Highlights e gol Manchester United-Tottenham 0-3: Premier League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie da altre fonti su Highlights Manchester
