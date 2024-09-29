Funko Pop lancia le figure di Oceania 2: Oceania, Maui e la nuova sorellina Simea (Di domenica 29 settembre 2024) I fan di Oceania possono finalmente gioire, perché i Funko Pop stanno per rilasciare una nuova collezione dedicata a Oceania 2, con i personaggi iconici di Oceania (Oceania), Maui, e la sorellina Simea, interpretati rispettivamente da Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson e Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda. Questa piccola new entry, descritta come la “mini” di Moana,Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovie
