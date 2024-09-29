FOTO: I Wyatt Sicks lottano nel loro primo Live Event (Di domenica 29 settembre 2024) I Wyatt Sicks hanno debuttato lo scorso mese di giugno seminando il panico nel backstage WWE. Da allora il gruppo guidato da Uncle Howdy si è concentrato soprattutto su Chad Gable. Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) ha disputato il suo primo match a distanza di anni dall’ultimo proprio contro Gable sconfiggendolo. La faida con gli American Made è proseguita anche nel Live Event di ieri. primo Live Event per i Wyatt Sicks I Wyatt Sicks nella giornata di ieri hanno preso parte al loro primo Live Event. Davanti al pubblico di Columbus, Georgia, Erick Rowan (Ramblin’ Rabbit), Joe Gacy (Huskus The Pig) e Dexter Lumis (Mercy The Buzzard) hanno sconfitto gli American Made (Chad Gable, Julius Creed e Brutus Creed). Il pin vincente è arrivato grazia a Rowan che ha schienato Julius Creed.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©
- Risultati WWE SuperShow 28-09-2024Risultati WWE SuperShow 28-09-2024Risultati WWE SuperShow 28-09-2024Risultati WWE SuperShow 28-09-20240 - WWE SuperShow è il nome della nuova serie di Live Event, show non ripresi dalle telecamere, della WWE: ecco cosa è successo nell'ultima data. - theshieldofwrestling
- WWE Live Event Results From Columbus, GA (9/28): Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles, Wyatt Sicks Compete - WWE Live Event Results From Columbus, GA (9/28): Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles, Wyatt Sicks Compete WWE held a live event on September 28th from the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, GA. Full results ... - fightful
- Uncle Howdy attacks former WWE champion after The Wyatt Sicks' major victory at live event - The Wyatt Sicks made their WWE live circuit debut this Saturday as Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis took on a top faction while Uncle Howdy watched from the sidelines. - sportskeeda
- Bayley secretly films The Wyatt Sicks; sends them a public message - WWE Superstar Bayley had a message for The Wyatt Sicks following tonight's live event in Columbus. The stable competed at tonight's show in a Six-Man Tag Team match. - sportskeeda
Video FOTO WyattVideo FOTO Wyatt