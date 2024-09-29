FC 25 SBC Allan Saint-Maximin RTTK

Leggi tutta la notizia su imiglioridififa

(Di domenica 29 settembre 2024) Nuovo appuntamento con le SBC (Squad Building Challenge) di EA Sports FC 25! Scopriamo insieme come completare quella dedicata al giocatore franceseuscita in data 29 settembre 2024. Questa Sfida Creazione Rosa fa parte della promoed è una carta Live che può ottenere degli upgrade. Vi lasciamo qui di seguito due link utili per conoscere meglio la promo: Guida alla promo: come ottenere gli upgrade Tutti i giocatori della promoTeam 1 SBCNumero sfide: 2 Premio: 1x Verso la fase a eliminazione UCLPlus+: ES: Attaccante interno, Esterno di centrocampo Scadenza: 6 ottobre 1 – Francia Premio: 1x Premium Gold Pack Francia: Min 1 gioc. TOTW: Min 1 gioc.