Discoteche, il programma del Duel Club: tanti artisti internazionale per la nuova Stagione (Di domenica 29 settembre 2024) Parte ad Ottobre la Stagione danzante del Duel Club, tanti artisti di fama internazionale suoneranno nel Club da quasi vent'anni riferimento per tutte le generazioni che amano la Dance Music di qualità.artisti dal calibro di Anfisa Letyago, Jeff Mills, I Hate Models, Klangkuenstler, DavidLeggi tutta la notizia su napolitoday
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a napolitoday©
- 14 duels won: Celtic star is fast becoming their best player over Engels - As you can see in the table above, Scales won 14 of his 15 duels to dominate the St Johnstone attackers and completed a similar number of passes to his centre-back partner, who did not have anywhere ... - footballfancast
- 100% duels won: 8/10 Liverpool star is fast becoming as important as Salah - Liverpool took the lead through Ibrahima Konate just before half-time, going in 1-0 up at the break. However, Wolves equalised in the 56th minute through Rayan Aitn-Nouri, forcing Mohamed Salah to ... - footballfancast
- Twins Almanac (9/28): Calvin Griffith Said What? Kirby Puckett Hit by Pitch, Breaks Jaw - Twins owner Calvin Griffith made a notorious appearance at the Waseca Lions Club on this date in 1978. When asked why he moved the team from Washington DC to Minnesota, he stated, "I'll tell you why ... - twinsdaily
- Bayern Munich admit fear over Harry Kane injury as striker limps off in Bundesliga draw against Bayer Leverkusen days before Champions League clash against Aston Villa - Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ... - msn
Video Discoteche programmaVideo Discoteche programma