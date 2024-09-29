Borussia Dortmund-Celtic Champions League 01-10-2024 ore 21 | 00 | formazioni quote pronostici

Leggi tutta la notizia su infobetting

(Di domenica 29 settembre 2024) Un altro derby vinto in maniera rocambolesca per ilche dopo aver rimontato 2 gol di svantaggio al Bochum attende sempre davanti al muro giallo ildi Rodgers. I derby non sono mai andati troppo a genio ai gialloneri, che spesso e volentieri hanno sofferto o hanno dovuto sudare per ribaltare lo svantaggio, proprio come successo venerdì InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e