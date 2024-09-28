Naples Shipping Week, alla sessione di apertura lunedì 30 alla Federico II Lorito, De Luca e Manfredi (Di sabato 28 settembre 2024) lunedì 30 settembre, nell’ambito delle celebrazioni per gli ottocento anni dell’Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II, l’Aula Magna di Corso Umberto I accoglierà alle ore 9 la sessione d’apertura della Naples Shipping Week, la settimana internazionale dello Shipping e della cultura del mare che, dal 30 settembre al 5 ottobre, animerà il capoluogo campano con un calendario di 40 eventi. La sessione inaugurale sarà dedicata al rapporto tra città, mare e porto nella storia e nella contemporaneità.Leggi tutta la notizia su ildenaroNotizie da altre fonti su Shipping Week
Naples Shipping Week al via dal 30 settembre al 5 ottobre: oltre 40 eventi. Ecco il programma - Al pomeriggio, doppio appuntamento dedicato al Mare Nostrum con Il Mediterraneo nella storia: da Mare a Medio Oceano l'incontro a cura della Federazione del Mare a Palazzo Filomarino cui interverrà Nello Musumeci, ministro per la Protezione Civile e le Politiche del mare, e Mediterraneo: una ...
