I primi numeri del Chelsea di Jadon Sancho hanno sovraperformato la squadra del Manchester United (Di sabato 28 settembre 2024) Notizia fresca giunta in redazione: LONDRA, INGHILTERRA – 28 SETTEMBRE: Jadon Sancho del Chelsea viene sfidato da Ferdi Kadioglu di Brighton & Hove Albion durante la partita della Premier League tra Chelsea FC e Brighton & Hove Albion FC a Stamford Bridge il 28 settembre 2024 a Londra, Inghilterra. (Foto di Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Da quando è arrivato al Chelsea, Jadon Sancho ha sovraperformato i suoi vecchi compagni di squadra al Manchester United. La finestra di mercato estiva ha visto il 24enne esterno finalmente terminare il suo deludente periodo all’Old Trafford. Dopo aver deluso le aspettative, Sancho, dopo aver trascorso la seconda metà della scorsa stagione in prestito all’ex club del Borussia Dortmund, è stato autorizzato ad unirsi al Chelsea di Enzo Maresca.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie da altre fonti su Chelsea Jadon
- Jadon Sancho, ‘trasformazionale’, elogiato per l’impatto immediato sul Chelsea - Ciò che non puoi mettere in discussione è la sua abilità e la sua capacità. “Questa potrebbe essere una mossa trasformativa per lui, potrebbe rimettere in carreggiata la sua carriera. Tuttavia, il nazionale inglese sembra già essersi ambientato in questa nuova casa. justcalcio
- Jadon Sancho “grato” al Chelsea dopo che il prestito dal Manchester United inizia con una svolta da star - Sono grato di essere tornato a giocare. com/K1AV8WbblC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) 14 settembre 2024 Sancho, Joao Felix ‘buono’ Il manager del Chelsea Enzo Maresca ha dichiarato di non “vedere problemi” con Sancho o con l’attaccante Joao Felix, acquistato per 45 milioni di sterline ... justcalcio
- Premier League LIVE: Cole Palmer scores FOUR first-half goals in six-goal Stamford Bridge thriller, Leicester pull one back at Arsenal while Everton draw level against Crystal ... - Follow Mail Sport's live blog for the latest score, team news and updates as Arsenal host Leicester plus get the latest from the rest of Saturday's 3pm kick-offs. - dailymail.co.uk
- WATCH: Cole Palmer scores a fourth for himself and Chelsea against Brighton! 4-2! - A wayward pass from Brighton’s goalkeeper is intercepted by Enzo Fernández in the final third. The Chelsea captain passes to Jadon Sancho, and the English winger assists Cole Palmer for his fourth ... - weaintgotnohistory.sbnation
- WATCH: Cole Palmer turns it around for Chelsea against Brighton! 2-1! - Jadon Sancho does a one-two with Enzo Fernández at the edge of the box, and he doesn’t get the “two” as he’s brought down in the box. Cole Palmer takes up the chance the chance to score a second goal ... - weaintgotnohistory.sbnation
- Pressure of large transfer fees can be ‘big problem’ for players – Enzo Maresca - Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca fears the added pressure which accompanies large transfer fees can be a “big problem” for players. The Blues enjoyed another summer of big spending as they brought in the ... - independent.co.uk
Video primi numeriVideo primi numeri