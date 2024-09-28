Highlights e gol Newcastle-Manchester City: Premier League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) (Di sabato 28 settembre 2024) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights e i gol di Newcastle-Manchester City, valida per la sesta giornata della Premier League 2024/2025. Secondo pareggio di fila per gli uomini di Pep Guardiola, che passano in vantaggio con un gran gol di Gvardiol dopo una sterzata degna di un attaccante, subendo poi il pari di Gordon su calcio di rigore nel secondo tempo. Ecco, quindi, i momenti salienti della partita. Highlights e gol Newcastle-Manchester City: Premier League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie da altre fonti su Highlights Newcastle
- Newcastle United – Manchester City 1-1 highlights e gol: ancora un stop per Guardiola! – VIDEO - Newcastle United - Manchester City 1-1 highlights e gol: il rigore di Gordon riprende il vantaggio di Gvardiol. - generationsport
- Newcastle 1-1 Man City: Anthony Gordon scores penalty to level after Josko Gvardiol opener at St James' Park - Anthony Gordon won a controversial penalty and then scored from the spot to earn Newcastle a 1-1 draw with Manchester City at St James' Park and dent the title favourites' Premier League bid. - skysports
- Newcastle United 1-1 Man City: Player Ratings and Match Highlights - Newcastle United held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at St. James' Park on Saturday lunchtime to make it two games without a win in the Premier League for the reigning champions - after Josko ... - givemesport
- How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester City live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction - Newcastle are doing more than hanging on City are seeing plenty of the ball. Newcastle are dropping deeper but have gone close as Longstaff scuffed a shot wide. Grealish and Tonali booked After a ... - msn
Video Highlights golVideo Highlights gol