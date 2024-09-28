Highlights e gol Newcastle-Manchester City | Premier League 2024 2025 VIDEO

Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

(Di sabato 28 settembre 2024) Ilcon glie i gol di, valida per la sesta giornata della. Secondo pareggio di fila per gli uomini di Pep Guardiola, che passano in vantaggio con un gran gol di Gvardiol dopo una sterzata degna di un attaccante, subendo poi il pari di Gordon su calcio di rigore nel secondo tempo. Ecco, quindi, i momenti salienti della partita.e gol) SportFace.