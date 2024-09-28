Highlights e gol Chelsea-Brighton 4-2, Premier League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) (Di sabato 28 settembre 2024) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights e i gol di Chelsea-Brighton, match valevole per la sesta giornata di Premier League 2024/2025. Emozioni e gol a non finire in quel di Stamford Bridge oggi pomeriggio, dove Cole Palmer è l’assoluto protagonista del primo tempo: quattro reti dei Blues, tutte e quattro portano la firma del giovane talento di casa. Tre punti importanti per la squadra di Maresca, che si avvicina alla prima posizione del Manchester City. GLI Highlights DI Chelsea-Brighton Highlights e gol Chelsea-Brighton 4-2, Premier League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie da altre fonti su Highlights Chelsea
