Highlights e gol Arsenal-Leicester 4-2 Premier League 2024 2025 VIDEO

Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

(Di sabato 28 settembre 2024) Ilcon glie i gol di, match valevole per la sesta giornata di. Due gol di vantaggio parevano non bastare ai Gunners per tornare alla vittoria, ma Trossard – autore di una doppietta – e Havertz nei minuti di recupero regalano i tre punti alla squadra di Arteta, che raggiunge così il Manchester City in testa alla classifica. Di seguito le fasi salienti del match. GLIDIe gol4-2,) SportFace.