Highlights e gol Arsenal-Leicester 4-2, Premier League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) (Di sabato 28 settembre 2024) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights e i gol di Arsenal-Leicester, match valevole per la sesta giornata di Premier League 2024/2025. Due gol di vantaggio parevano non bastare ai Gunners per tornare alla vittoria, ma Trossard – autore di una doppietta – e Havertz nei minuti di recupero regalano i tre punti alla squadra di Arteta, che raggiunge così il Manchester City in testa alla classifica. Di seguito le fasi salienti del match. GLI Highlights DI Arsenal-Leicester Highlights e gol Arsenal-Leicester 4-2, Premier League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie da altre fonti su Highlights Arsenal
- Highlights e gol Arsenal-Bolton 5-1, Carabao Cup 2024/2025 (VIDEO) - Vittoria larga per gli uomini di mister Arteta, che si impongono per 5-1: apre le marcature Rice, poi arriva la doppietta di Nwaneri. Collins accorcia, ma Sterling e Havertz mettono il sigillo sul successo dei Gunners, che quindi accedono al turno successivo. sportface
- Highlights e gol Tottenham-Arsenal 0-1: Premier League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) - Ecco le azioni salienti della partita. . The post Highlights e gol Tottenham-Arsenal 0-1: Premier League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) appeared first on SportFace. Un gol di testa su calcio d’angolo al 64? di Gabriel Magalhaes è quello decisivo per i tre punti dei Gunners, che salgono così a quota 10 ... sportface
- Highlights e gol Arsenal-Brighton 1-1: Premier League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) - Gli highlights e le azioni salienti di Arsenal-Brighton 1-1, match della terza giornata di Premier League 2024/2025. Dieci minuti dopo il Brighton sfrutta la superiorità numerica e firma il pareggio con la rete di Joao Pedro. sportface
- Highlights e gol Aston Villa-Arsenal 0-2: Premier League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) - Il video con gli highlights e i gol di Aston Villa-Arsenal 0-2, match valevole per la seconda giornata di Premier League 2024/2025. GLI HIGHLIGHTS E I GOL The post Highlights e gol Aston Villa-Arsenal 0-2: Premier League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) appeared first on SportFace. sportface
- How to watch Arsenal vs Leicester live: Stream link, team news, prediction - How to watch Arsenal vs Leicester live, stream link and start time. Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (September 28) Venue: Emirates Stadium, London. TV Channel: Peacock Premium. St ... - msn
- IPL 2025 Retention Rules: Teams Allowed To Retain 5 Players Before Auction, RTM Card Returns - The IPL franchises can retain a maximum of five players before the mega-auction. The Right to Match card has also made its return and it can be used once if a team retains five players., Cricket News ... - timesnownews
- Arsenal vs Leicester LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today - The Spaniard missed Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup rout of Bolton after being seen limping in the aftermath of that memorable clash with Manchester City, leading to a shock, record-breaking debut for ... - standard.co.uk
- Arsenal vs Leicester LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today - Arsenal vs Leicester LIVE!Arsenal are back on home soil in the Premier League this afternoon as they take on struggling Leicester at the Emirates Stadium. It has been an eventful week for the Gunners, ... - msn
Video Highlights golVideo Highlights gol