The Last of Us 2, Neil Druckmann e gli adattamenti dai videogiochi: "Si devono arricchire a vicenda" (Di giovedì 26 settembre 2024) Ospite di un podcast, Neil Druckmann, creatore di The Last of Us e responsabile della saga sotto forma di videogioco e serie tv, ha spiegato quale possa essere una strategia per far funzionare questi adattamenti. E anticipa senza spoiler un esempio dalla prossima seconda stagione dello show.Leggi tutta la notizia su comingsoonNotizie su altre fonti
- The Last of Us 2, Neil Druckmann e gli adattamenti dai videogiochi: "Si devono arricchire a vicenda" - Ospite di un podcast, neil Druckmann, creatore di The last of Us e responsabile della saga sotto forma di videogioco e serie tv, ha spiegato quale possa essere una strategia per far funzionare questi ... comingsoon
- Neil Swanson to take helm at Tui UK - neil Swanson is stepping up to replace Andrew Flintham as managing director of Tui UK & Ireland. Swanson was made chief marketing officer for the company in June last year. He joined Tui in 2001 ... travelweekly.co.uk
- 'You could see it': Portsmouth boss explains Turf Moor decision to substitute impressive West Ham loanee - John Mousinho defended the decision to substitute impressive debutant Freddie Potts and explained: We didn’t want to risk injury. portsmouth.co.uk
Video The LastVideo The Last