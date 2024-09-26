rEvolution Acquires WePlay, Expanding Global Reach and Capabilities (Di giovedì 26 settembre 2024) Transformative Acquisition Enhances Comprehensive Sports Media Solutions and Digital Analytics, Generating Millions In New Revenue for Rights Holders CHICAGO and LONDON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
rEvolution, the Global leader in sports marketing, is proud to announce its acquisition of WePlay, a multi-award winning and Globally recognized performance-driven marketing agency specializing in sports and entertainment. With this acquisition, WePlay becomes a wholly-owned operating company within the rEvolution family, significantly enhancing rEvolution's Capabilities and Global Reach to advance business performance for both sports rights holders and Global brands. The addition of WePlay underscores rEvolution's commitment to Expanding its Global influence and deepening its expertise across key markets, further bolstering presence in the UK and EMEA regions.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
