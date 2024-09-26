Fonte : cms.ilmanifesto di 26 set 2024

No Sleep Till andirivieni liquido delle apparenze

«No Sleep Till», andirivieni liquido delle apparenze (Di giovedì 26 settembre 2024) No Sleep Till di Alexandra Simpson, proveniente dalla Settimana della Critica, e da una Florida fluida (anche fluo), fremente, è un film che attinge all’immaginario di certo cinema indipendente americano. «No Sleep Till», andirivieni liquido delle apparenze il manifesto.
Leggi tutta la notizia su cms.ilmanifesto
Notizie su altre fonti
  • ‘Can you sleep at night’: Shopper confronts Woolworths CEO over ‘price gouging’ - A fed-up shopper has confronted the CEO of Woolworths during an impassioned exchange in a NSW store, where she accused the supermarket giant of price gouging amid the cost-of-living crisis. news.au

  • How Wealthy DePIN Users Earn Passive Income Onchain By Using AI - DePIN or Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks, showed real use cases for individuals using onchain and AI. forbes

  • IT professionals struggle with work-life balance under remote work - But after we shifted to the work from home arrangement, such instances have become more frequent, throwing work-life balance into complete disarray. It is being assumed that since we are sitting at ... thehindu

Video di Tendenza
Video Sleep Till
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.