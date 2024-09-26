Highlights e gol Tottenham-Qarabag 3-0, Europa League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) (Di giovedì 26 settembre 2024) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights e i gol di Tottenham-Qarabag, sfida valida per il primo turno di Europa League 2024/2025. Partita che inizia con quasi un’ora di ritardo e si complica dopo pochi minuti con l’espulsione di Dragusin, ma gli Spurs anche in inferiorità numerica riescono a gestire i modesti avversari, imponendosi per 2-0 grazie alle reti siglate da Johnson, Sarr e Solanke. Ecco di seguito le fasi salienti dell’incontro. Highlights e gol Tottenham-Qarabag 3-0, Europa League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
- Ange Postecoglou's reaction speaks volumes as Tottenham recover from red card in style - Radu Dragusin was sent off for Spurs after just seven minutes, but the Premier League side bounced back in style to secure a comfortable Europa League victory ... mirror.co.uk
- New Europa League format explained: Schedule, group stage details, tables - Here's how the new Europa League format is set for the 2024-25 UEL competition, with the full schedule and the key dates for Manchester United, Tottenham, Roma, Porto and more. msn
- Tottenham – Qarabag 1-0 al 45': ecco le immagini del gol! – (VIDEO) - La partita è iniziata mezz’ora in ritardo a causa del ritardo del bus che portava al campo i giocatori del Qarabag. Malissimo l’inizio per i londinesi che vedono espulso Dragusin, ex Sampdoria, a ... generationsport
Video Highlights golVideo Highlights gol