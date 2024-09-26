AEW: Ospreay e Fletcher vittime della troppa lealtà, Bucks ancora campioni (Di giovedì 26 settembre 2024) Don Callis aveva servito loro la vittoria sul piatto d’argento, al termine di una lunga battaglia Ospreay e Fletcher potevano capitalizzare la loro ritrovata unità diventando campioni tag team per la prima volta in AEW ma c’è stata una divergenza di vedute sulla condotta da adottare che è stata fatale al duo dello United Empire. Don Callis, infatti, aveva dato un cacciavite di nascosto a Kyle Fletcher, che era salito sul ring pronto ad usarlo mentre lo scaltro manager stava distraendo l’arbitro. E’ intervenuto però con foga Will Ospreay che ha impedito a Fletcher di perpetrare la condotta scorretta suggerita da Callis.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
