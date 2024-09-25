The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom ha ricevuto voti molto positivi dalla stampa (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) In questi minuti è ufficialmente scaduto l’embargo per le recensioni di The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, con la stampa specializzata che ha assegnato al nuovo gioco della serie dei voti decisamente positivi. Dando un’occhiata come sempre a Metacritic, Echoes of Wisdom presenta al momento della stesura di questo articolo una media voto di 86 in seguito a 74 recensioni sul noto aggregatore di voti, restituendo immediatamente una fotografia positiva in merito all’accoglienza della stampa.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experienceNotizie su altre fonti
