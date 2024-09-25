Tappa da Sephora per scoprire la skincare rigenerante Augustinus Bader (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Qualsiasi beauty junkie che si rispetti associa immediatamente il nome del professore Augustinus Bader al marchio skincare di lusso che ha fatto innamorare esigentissime dive dello showbiz quali Victoria Beckham e Kim Kardashian. In vendita negli store Sephora, i prodotti Augustinus Bader si impegnano a rigenerare la pelle, senza compromessi. Dalle formule viso a quelle corpo, le referenze del brand sono legate dal filo conduttore del rigore scientifico e delle texture sensoriali. A partire da The Rich Cream, alla quale va il titolo di prodotto iconico e bestseller assoluto del marchio. Una storia di innovazione scientifica Augustinus Bader non è solo un nome dietro a un marchio skincare di lusso.Leggi tutta la notizia su iodonnaNotizie su altre fonti
