Tantissime novità per il brand di Sonic The Hedgehog (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Oggi SEGA ha organizzato il quarto Sonic Central annuale, un evento virtuale dedicato ai fan, trasmesso in diretta sui canali YouTube e Twitch di Sonic the Hedgehog. I fan hanno ricevuto dettagli sui titoli imminenti, tra cui Sonic X SHADOW GENERATIONS, Sonic Rumble e Sonic Dream Team, oltre a informazioni sulle prossime collaborazioni e molto altro. Ecco un riassunto delle novità su Sonic discusse durante la live di oggi: Sonic X SHADOW GENERATIONS – Il team di Sonic ha introdotto tantissimi nuovi dettagli prima dell’uscita del tanto atteso Sonic X SHADOW GENERATIONS, prevista per quest’autunno. È stato mostrato un nuovo trailer con dettagli inediti sulla storia della campagna dedicata a Shadow.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
