Nu Arts and Community: torna il festival multidisciplinare di Novara (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Musica e danza, cinema e teatro, arti visive e il ritorno delle arti circensi: parte domani, giovedì 26 settembre, la quinta edizione Nu Arts and Community, il festival multidisciplinare di Novara che presenta un intenso programma di spettacoli e progetti di partecipazione, in luoghi della cittàLeggi tutta la notizia su novaratodayNotizie su altre fonti
- Hispanic Heritage Month, live music, art and more happening in Hudson County this weekend - The community Awareness Series of the Jersey City Free Public Library will host a double program on Saturday, Sept. 28, to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the Miller Branch Library, 489 Bergen ... nj
- Show must go on: Flats filmmakers reveal new web series was a challenge to produce - The award winning non-profit production company Touched By Style community arts Projects and Films based on the Cape Flats is releasing a brand new series this week. dailyvoice.co.za
- Occoquan Fall Arts & Crafts Show Returns For 2 Days In September - An estimated 300 0r more vendors, food, beer garden, children's art projects and more are planned at Occoquan's large fall festival. msn
Video Arts andVideo Arts and