Michael Jackson experience, Nostalgia ’90 e molto altro: prosegue il compleanno del Quasar (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Dopo il live show e il meet&greet di Giulia Berettini, giovane content creator conosciuta sui social con il nome ‘Acapodelglobo’, e Lorenz Simonetti, influencer musicale, che hanno fatto divertire i fan tra musica live, giochi e quiz musicali, proseguono al Quasar Village i festeggiamenti per iLeggi tutta la notizia su perugiatodayNotizie su altre fonti
- Michael Owen claims Man Utd star ‘isn’t suited to the Premier League’ - michael Owen has claimed that Manchester United winger Antony doesn’t have the quality to thrive in the Premier League despite his talents. The Brazil international joined United on the recommendation ... metro.co.uk
- They Belong To India: Manu Bhaker's Hard-Hitting Reply To Online Trolls For Wearing Olympic Medals Goes Viral - Manu Bhaker hit back after being trolled on social media for wearing her Olympic medals to various public events post her return to India from Paris. Manu became the first-ever Indian athlete ... timesnownews
- 'Saturday Night' review: Jason Reitman's 'SNL' love letter is more infuriating than fun - With his new movie Saturday Night, co-writer/director Jason Reitman — whose films range from the superb coming-of-age comedy Juno and the provocative mid-life dramedy Tully to the the horrid reboot ... msn
Video Michael JacksonVideo Michael Jackson