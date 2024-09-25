"L'uccisione dei leader non distrugge Hezbollah": parla Khamenei (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) "Alcuni elementi efficaci e preziosi di Hezbollah" sono stati uccisi "ma questa non è una perdita che ha distrutto Hezbollah", "La vittoria finale andrà a Hezbollah". Lo ha detto l'ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Guida suprema dell'Iran, in riferimento ai raid di Israele in Libano.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
- Iran’s Khamenei insists Hezbollah will survive Lebanon bombardment | Gaza News - Armed Shia group hurt by loss of top commanders but will not be brought ‘to its knees’, the supreme leader states. Ayatollah Ali khamenei insists that Lebanon’s Hezbollah still stands strong despite ... southarkansassun
- Hezbollah fires at Tel Aviv as Israel bombards Lebanon - Israel and Hezbollah are trading waves of strikes as their conflict escalates, forcing thousands in Lebanon to flee their homes. Follow the latest news here. edition.cnn
- Lebanon-Israel live: Hezbollah confirms Tel Aviv missile attack as Starmer tells Britons to leave Lebanon now - At least six people have been killed and 22 wounded after Israel launched “extensive strikes” across southern Lebanon and near it’s border with Syria, the country’s health ministry has announced. The ... msn
Video uccisione deiVideo uccisione dei