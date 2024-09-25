LinkedIn, ecco le Top Startups Italia 2024 (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) (Adnkronos) – LinkedIn, il più grande network professionale al mondo, presenta Top Startups Italia 2024, la quinta edizione della sua lista annuale di 10 startup emergenti nel Paese. Curata dal team di LinkedIn notizie, la classifica si basa sui dati della piattaforma e considera quattro indicatori principali: la crescita della forza lavoro di queste aziende, L'articolo LinkedIn, ecco le Top Startups Italia 2024 proviene da Webmagazine24.Leggi tutta la notizia su webmagazine24Notizie su altre fonti
