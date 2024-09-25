Lady Gaga annuncia l’uscita dell’album ‘Harlequin’ (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) (Adnkronos) – Ieri sera, a sorpresa, la superstar Lady Gaga ha annunciato l’uscita dell’album 'Harlequin' che, come lei stessa ha dichiarato sui social, va abbinato al film e alla colonna sonora di 'Joker – Folie à Deux', in cui Gaga recita nel ruolo della protagonista. Poco fa l’artista ha pubblicato anche una preview del video L'articolo Lady Gaga annuncia l’uscita dell’album ‘Harlequin’ proviene da Webmagazine24. Visualizza tutte le notizie di Webmagazine24 su Google News Nessun post correlato. Leggi tutta la notizia su webmagazine24Notizie su altre fonti
- Lady Gaga unveils new album to complement 'Joker: Folie et Deux' - lady gaga is ready to transport us to a sonic wonderland! Not one, but two of her albums are on their way to satisfy our musical cravings. And the best part One of them will be a companion album to ... msn
- Lady Gaga Debuts Song From ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Companion Album ‘Harlequin’ - lady gaga has shared a new song off her forthcoming LP, ‘Harlequin,' released to coincide with ‘Joker: Folie à Deux." ... rollingstone
- Lady Gaga plants 'Joker 2' smile on Mona Lisa in Louvre clip - WATCH - In a captivating new video, lady gaga applies a lipstick smile to the Mona Lisa at the Louvre, channeling her Harley Quinn character to promote the upcoming exhibition 'Figures of the Fool' and her ... timesofindia.indiatimes
Video Lady GagaVideo Lady Gaga