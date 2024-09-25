Lady Gaga annuncia l’uscita dell’album ‘Harlequin’ (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) (Adnkronos) – Ieri sera, a sorpresa, la superstar Lady Gaga ha annunciato l’uscita dell’album 'Harlequin' che, come lei stessa ha dichiarato sui social, va abbinato al film e alla colonna sonora di 'Joker – Folie à Deux', in cui Gaga recita nel ruolo della protagonista. Poco fa l’artista ha pubblicato anche una preview del videoLeggi tutta la notizia su periodicodailyNotizie su altre fonti
- Lady Gaga plants lipstick smile on 'Mona Lisa' in Louvre clip - lady gaga comes face to face with the Mona Lisa in the Louvre and plants a lipstick smile on her face in a new video clip released Wednesday by the singer and the French museum. The American pop diva ... thestar.my
- Lady Gaga reveals new album Harlequin ‘companion’ record to Joker: Folie A Deux - The US singer-songwriter is playing Harley Quinn, the love interest of the Joker, played by Joaquin Phoenix, in the second film in the series. breakingnews.ie
- Lady Gaga diventa Harley Queen e lancia Harlequin, nuovo album legato al film Joker – Folie à Deux - lady gaga ha annunciato il suo nuovo album Harlequin, in uscita venerdì 27, che si associa al suo prossimo film Joker - Folie à Deux, dal due ottobre ... fanpage
Video Lady GagaVideo Lady Gaga