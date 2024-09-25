Kamala Harris si rafforza, è avanti di sette punti su Donald Trump. Il sondaggio di Reuters-Ipsos (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Kamala Harris avanti di sette punti su Donald Trump. Secondo un sondaggio di Reuters-Ipsos, la vicepresidente ha il 47% dei consensi a fronte del 40% di Trump. I dati mostrano come Harris si sia rafforzata rispetto alla rilevazione dell’11-12 settembre, quando aveva un vantaggio di cinque punti. Intanto, Kamala Harris si prepara a presentare i dettagli della sua filosofia economica «pragmatica"Leggi tutta la notizia su feedpress.meNotizie su altre fonti
- When business is booming but daily living is a struggle - And across the country, millions of families are struggling with rising housing costs. In four of the seven swing states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Nevada — more than half of tenant families ... highlandcountypress
- Biden on Trump: ‘Not a lot of social redeeming value there’ - President Biden on Wednesday called former President trump “unusual” during an appearance on “The View” when questioned about trump blaming Biden’s rhetoric for two ... thehill
- Abortion Rights Proving to Be Potent Issue - You'll get access to an ad-free website with a faster photo browser, the chance to claim free tickets to a host of events (including everything from Summerfest to the Milwaukee Film Festival), access ... urbanmilwaukee
Video Kamala HarrisVideo Kamala Harris