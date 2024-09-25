Jared Harris Critica il Reboot di Harry Potter della HBO: “No, grazie” (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Il Dubbio di un Erede di Harry Potter Critica il Reboot Il mondo di Harry Potter continua a suscitare emozioni contrastanti, non solo tra i fan, ma anche tra chi ha legami diretti con il franchise. Jared Harris, figlio dell’attore Richard Harris, noto per aver interpretato Albus Silente nei primi due film, ha espresso unLeggi tutta la notizia su mistermovieNotizie su altre fonti
Jared Harris, figlio di Richard Harris, il primo Silente, commenta la produzione della serie su Harry PotterFrancesca Gardiner, che in precedenza ha lavorato a His Dark Materials e Succession della HBO, è stata scelta come showrunner per l’attesissimo reboot, e Mark Mylod di Game of Thrones dirigerà diversi episodi. cinefilos
Harry Potter, Jared Harris per Silente al posto di Richard Harris? "I film sono fantastici, lasciateli stare!"Jared Harris, figlio del compianto Richard Harris che fu Silente nei primi due film della saga di Harry Potter, non ha alcuna voglia di calcare le orme paterne per la serie reboot della Warner Bros: "No grazie". comingsoon
- Jared Harris not interested in playing Dumbledore on HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ - On September 10, HBO launched an open casting call for the lead roles of harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger in the upcoming series reboot. The search is open to children aged 9 to 11 who ... rappler
- Opinion | Jeff Glor, former ‘CBS Evening News anchor, is among those laid off by Paramount Global - Jeff Glor, who once anchored the “CBS Evening News” and has been with CBS News since 2007, is among those being laid off by Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS. poynter
- Does Electoral College stand in the way of a Kamala Harris victory - Vice President Kamala harris is trying to become the seventh vice president to get elected to the presidency. It’s not easy. baltimoresun
Video Jared HarrisVideo Jared Harris