Il Festival del Gioco trasloca alla fiera di Bologna ma nasce in città Play in the City

Leggi tutta la notizia su modenatoday

(Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Con le sue 45mila presenze in tre giorni del maggio scorsoè diventato grande: si è definitivamente affermato come la più importante manifestazione italiana dedicata ai giochi "analogici" - da tavolo, di ruolo, di miniature, dal vivo, di carte, per gli appassionati come per famiglie. Grande