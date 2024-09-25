Highlights e gol Liverpool-West Ham 5-1, Carabao Cup 2024/2025 (VIDEO) (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights e i gol di Liverpool-West Ham, sfida valida per il terzo turno della Carabao Cup 2024/2025 in cui i Reds si sono imposti con un largo 5-1, ottenendo quindi il passaggio al turno successivo. Dopo l’iniziale autogol di Quansah, la formazione di Slot reagisce con Chiesa, alla prima da titolare, subito protagonista con un assist per Jota. Il portoghese trova la doppietta nella ripresa, dove arrivano anche i gol di Salah e la doppietta anche di Gakpo. Highlights e gol Liverpool-West Ham 5-1, Carabao Cup 2024/2025 (VIDEO) SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
