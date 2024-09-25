Highlights e gol Arsenal-Bolton 5-1 Carabao Cup 2024 2025 VIDEO

Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

(Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Ilcon glie i gol di, valida per il terzo turno dellaCup. Vittoria larga per gli uomini di mister Arteta, che si impongono per 5-1: apre le marcature Rice, poi arriva la doppietta di Nwaneri. Collins accorcia, ma Sterling e Havertz mettono il sigillo sul successo dei Gunners, che quindi accedono al turno successivo.e gol5-1,Cup) SportFace.