Elezioni Usa, sondaggi Reuters-Ipsos: balzo in avanti di Harris, superato Trump di sette punti. Kamala ora ha il 47% dei consensi (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Kamala Harris avanti di sette punti su Donald Trump. Secondo un sondaggio di Reuters-Ipsos, la vicepresidente ha il 47% dei consensi a fronte del 40% di Trump. I dati mostrano come Harris si siaLeggi tutta la notizia su ilmessaggeroNotizie su altre fonti
