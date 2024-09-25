Fonte : ilmessaggero di 25 set 2024

Elezioni Usa balzo in avanti di Harris | superato Trump di sette punti La vicepresidente ora ha il 47% dei consensi

Elezioni Usa, balzo in avanti di Harris: superato Trump di sette punti. La vicepresidente ora ha il 47% dei consensi (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Kamala Harris avanti di sette punti su Donald Trump. Secondo un sondaggio di Reuters-Ipsos, la vicepresidente ha il 47% dei consensi a fronte del 40% di Trump. I dati mostrano come Harris si sia
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilmessaggero
Notizie su altre fonti
  • ‘Why would you even cover that’ Pelosi snaps at CNN’s Jake Tapper over Trump’s comments about Harris - Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi snapped at a CNN host when questioned about Donald trump’s comments on Kamala harris’s cognitive ability.During The Lead on Tuesday night, Jake Tapper triggered the ... msn

  • The Latest: Candidates will try to counter criticisms of them in dueling speeches - Derided by Donald trump as a “communist,” Vice President Kamala harris is playing up her street cred as a capitalist. Attacked by harris as a rich kid who got $400 million from his father on a “silver ... yahoo

  • Maddow Blog | On certifying election results, Speaker Johnson offers a big ‘if’ - Asked about certifying the 2024 elections, Speaker Mike Johnson added an unnecessary — and unsettling — qualifier to his answer. yahoo

Video di Tendenza
Video Elezioni Usa
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.