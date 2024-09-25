EA FC 25 Title Update 1 Svelato Il Patch Notes Del Primo Aggiornamento

Leggi tutta la notizia su fifaultimateteam

(Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Il1 di EA FC 25 è stato annunciato. Lain questione potrà essere scaricata a partire da mercoledi 25 settembre per le piattaforme Playstation 5 (PS5), Playstation 4 (PS4), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC e Switch. L’non apporta correttivi per problemi rilevati al gameplay del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 25. Con lain questione sono stati risolti alcuni problemi critici per la modalità Ultimate Team ed al compartimento audio e video. Inoltre sono stati apportati dei correttivi per eliminare degli errori di testo e risolvere problemi di instabilità che si riscontravano di rado.