Cina: China-ASEAN Expo, espositori vedono grande potenziale in mercato nazionale (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Pechino, 25 set – (Xinhua) – Gli espositori dell’ASEAN presenti alla 21ma China-ASEAN Expo hanno visto un grande potenziale nel mercato cinese. Con oltre 3.000 imprese presenti quest’anno alla fiera, l’evento e’ considerato una piattaforma importante per promuovere e agevolare la cooperazione economica tra Cina e ASEAN. Agenzia XinhuaLeggi tutta la notizia su romadailynewsNotizie su altre fonti
- Gasgoo Daily: SAIC-GM, CATL launch 6C ultra-fast charging LFP battery - On September 25, SAIC-GM, in collaboration with CATL, introduced the automotive industry's first 6C ultra-fast charging lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. This breakthrough battery technology is ... news.metal
- Interview: Expo to inject fresh impetus into China-ASEAN economic, trade ties: Cambodian scholar - Thong Mengdavid, a lecturer at the Institute for International Studies and Public Policy of the Royal University of Phnom Penh, said the 21st china-asean expo serves as a platform to enhance economic ... chinaview.cn
- Sabah products promoted at China-ASEAN Expo - Several Sabah-based companies were among 150 Malaysian enterprises promoting their products at the 21st china-asean expo (CAexpo) here. Anni, representing Glopec Sdn Bhd, a global one-stop centre, ... theborneopost
Video Cina ChinaVideo Cina China