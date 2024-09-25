Barella, una BIG EUROPEA sul centrocampista. Pressing di QUELLA SQUADRA (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Barella nel MIRINO del Manchester City causa l’INFORTUNIO di Rodri. Guardiola pronto a FIONDARSI sul centrocampista? Brutta storia la rottura del legamento crociato per Rodri, con Pep Guardiola ed il Manchester City, che dovranno fare a meno del giocatore spagnolo per un lunghissimo periodo: risvegliando anche vecchie sirene di calciomercato. Secondo quanto riporta Teamtalk, i Citizen sarebbero al lavoro perLeggi tutta la notizia su calcionews24Notizie su altre fonti
