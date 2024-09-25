Assassin’s Creed Shadows slitta al 2025, Ubisoft rimborsa i preordini (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) (Adnkronos) – I fan della saga di Assassin's Creed dovranno attendere ancora qualche mese prima di poter mettere le mani sul tanto atteso capitolo ambientato nel Giappone feudale, Assassin's Creed Shadows. Ubisoft ha infatti annunciato oggi il rinvio della data di uscita, inizialmente prevista per il 15 novembre 2024, al 14 febbraio 2025. La notizia L'articolo Assassin’s Creed Shadows slitta al 2025, Ubisoft rimborsa i preordini proviene da Webmagazine24.Leggi tutta la notizia su webmagazine24Notizie su altre fonti
Star Wars Outlaws, le vendite sono state deludenti ed hanno spinto al rinvio Assassin’s Creed ShadowsIl CEO di Ubisoft, Yves Guillemot, ha confermato con un messaggio condiviso ai dipendenti all’interno dell’azienda che le vendite di Star Wars Outlaws sono state inferiori alle aspettative. ” Il dirigente ha ammesso che proprio le vendite deludenti di Star Wars Outlaws hanno spinto Ubisoft a rinviare Assassin’s Creed Shadows, cercando in questo modo di ottenere la qualità sperata così da realizzare vendite soddisfacenti. game-experience
Assassin’s Creed Shadows è stato rinviato da Ubisoft, scopriamo la nuova data d’uscita ufficialeRicordiamo infine che Assassin’s Creed Shadows sarà disponibile dal 14 Febbraio 2024 su PC, PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X|S, gioco che vedrà il ritorno delle doppie uccisioni dopo 10 anni. Aggiungiamo inoltre che il publisher francese ha anche pubblicato nei giorni scorsi un video che ha presentato Yasuke e Naoe con i due stili di gioco shinobi e samurai. game-experience
