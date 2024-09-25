Alla fine Dolly Parton e Miley Cyrus sono veramente parenti: “Non mi sorprende, è sempre stata famiglia” (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Le cantanti Dolly Parton e Miley Cyrus hanno sempre avuto un forte legame, Parton è infatti la madrina di Cyrus, ma un test del DNA ha confermato l’esistenza di un vero e proprio legame di sangue tra le due. Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpageNotizie su altre fonti
- Dolly Parton finds it 'amazing' to be related to Miley Cyrus - Los Angeles, September 25 (IANS): Country music icon Dolly parton discovered that she's a blood relative of pop star Miley cyrus and said that it was “amazing” to be related to her. The 78-year-old ... morungexpress
- Dolly Parton reacts to finding out she's related to goddaughter Miley Cyrus - Dolly parton just discovered a new family connection — and it’s with none other than her goddaughter, Miley cyrus! In a surprising reveal by Ancestry, the country music legend, 78. thenews.pk
- Dolly Parton has incredible reaction after learning truth about Miley Cyrus connection - Any fan of Dolly parton knows by now that the country music favourite is uber-close to her goddaughter Miley cyrus. Apparently, however, the duo's relationship goes back a lot further than Christening ... tyla
Video Alla fineVideo Alla fine